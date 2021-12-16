Schill, Clifford

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Johnston) Schill for 58 years. Devoted father of Pat (Kate), Tim (Rachel) and Kelly (Doug). Loving grandfather of Emily, Shawna, Alex and Jesse. Survived by siblings Esther (the late Casey) Sagan, Oscar (Marg) Schill, Ralph (the late Betty) Schill, Mary (the late Cos) Schiebel and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Prescilla (Foerster) Schill, siblings Harold (Dorothy) Schill, Rose (Werner) Weikert, Betty (Gord) Biggar, Lily Lippard and Ruth (Willy) Lorch. A passionate farmer, Clifford was steadfast with his family, values and endeavors. He loved his family dearly and all their wonderful gatherings, especially at Christmas and summers at Straggle Lake. He never missed a beat with his sharp wit. While he enjoyed reading a good western, he also had many adventures snowmobiling with family and friends or travelling with Geraldine. Clifford was a dedicated chartered member of the Linwood Lions Club for 39 years and an usher at St. Joseph’s RC Church, Macton for 51 years. He was a wonderful and kind soul who will be greatly missed. A private memorial mass will take place at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. The family invites you to view the service online on December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. on Clifford’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre, St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira or St. Joseph’s Church, Macton would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.