Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Schill, Clifford

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Johnston) Schill for 58 years. Devoted father of Pat (Kate), Tim (Rachel) and Kelly (Doug). Loving grandfather of Emily, Shawna, Alex and Jesse. Survived by siblings Esther (the late Casey) Sagan, Oscar (Marg) Schill, Ralph (the late Betty) Schill, Mary (the late Cos) Schiebel and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Prescilla (Foerster) Schill, siblings Harold (Dorothy) Schill, Rose (Werner) Weikert, Betty (Gord) Biggar, Lily Lippard and Ruth (Willy) Lorch. A passionate farmer, Clifford was steadfast with his family, values and endeavors. He loved his family dearly and all their wonderful gatherings, especially at Christmas and summers at Straggle Lake. He never missed a beat with his sharp wit. While he enjoyed reading a good western, he also had many adventures snowmobiling with family and friends or travelling with Geraldine. Clifford was a dedicated chartered member of the Linwood Lions Club for 39 years and an usher at St. Joseph’s RC Church, Macton for 51 years. He was a wonderful and kind soul who will be greatly missed. A private memorial mass will take place at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. The family invites you to view the service online on December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. on Clifford’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre, St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira or St. Joseph’s Church, Macton would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Guerrero, Jo-Ann

Guerrero, Jo-Ann Passed away peacefully at her home in Elmira, surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 12, 2021…
December 15, 2021
Read the full story

Franklin, Mildred “Kelly”

Franklin, Mildred “Kelly” Mildred Arlene (Fennessy) Franklin, known to her friends as Kelly, passed away on December 11,…
December 15, 2021
Read the full story

Showalter, Jason

Showalter, Jason Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the age of…
December 8, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Esther (Bowman)

Martin, Esther (Bowman) Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021 at the home of Allen Sauder, at the…
December 8, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0