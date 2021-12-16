Police say Elmira station closure was a cost-saving move

The Waterloo Regional Police station in Elmira closed suddenly last month as a cost-saving measure, police say.

Responding this week to earlier inquiries, police said in a statement the decision to close the Industrial Drive location was made as part of a recent facilities review. Continuing to deploy officers from the leased space would “require significant investment,” police said.

“As part of our continuous cost-avoidance and cost mitigation reviews, these officers will now be deployed out of our North division, located on Columbia Street East in Waterloo. There will be no impact to call response or police visibility in the rural areas. Officers assigned to specific rural areas will continue to maintain their roles and provide effective service to community members.

“The WRPS currently has community offices in the Wellesley Arena and the North Dumfries Sports Complex and, throughout 2022, the service will continue to explore rural policing, rural deployment, and rural response times as it works on a long-term facility plan to provide further support to rural communities.”

DECEMBER 8

2:59 PM | Waterloo Regional Police made an arrest in connection to a drug investigation in Wellesley Township after completing a search warrant at a residence in the area of Kressler Road and Lobsinger Line. A 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Wellesley Township, were arrested and charged with several drug- and firearm-related charges. Police seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills. A firearm and ammunition were also seized.

DECEMBER 9

9:35 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the area of Village Green Way in Wilmot Township. An unknown suspect entered a vehicle and stole change. There was no property damage reported. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:40 PM | A Waterloo Regional Police Service officer drove by a vehicle in a ditch on Weimar Line in Wellesley Township. The driver lost control of their vehicle, slid off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail post, and then slid down an embankment. The road conditions were slippery at the time. There were no physical injuries reported. Police did not lay charges.

DECEMBER 10

2:20 PM | Police received a report of a break and enter in the area of Berletts Road and Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township. Sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., unknown suspect(s) gained accessed to a residence and stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:41 PM | Police responded to Listowel and Steffler roads in Wellesley Township where a vehicle had slid into a ditch to poor weather conditions.

10:12 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer while travelling on Wilmot Easthope Road in Wilmot Township.

DECEMBER 11

5:44 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of another car-versus-deer incident, this one at Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street in Woolwich Township.

7:02 PM | Police received a report of a collision in the area of Wellington Road 86 and Mallott Road in Wellesley Township. The driver of a vehicle was travelling east on Wellington Road 86 and stuck another vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver, a 37-year-old Bruce County woman, was charged with ‘dangerous operations’ and ‘impaired driving.’

DECEMBER 13

2:00 PM | A 28-year-old Mississauga man faces charges after being arrested following a bomb threat at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. A passenger reported to staff that another passenger threatened that he had a bomb on the plane. Upon arrival, police took one male into custody. The plane was also evacuated of all passengers. No explosives were found on the plane. Operations at the airport were interrupted for several hours as police and airport staff cleared the plane. The suspect was charged with ‘uttering threats to cause death’ and ‘mischief – interfere with operation of property.’ The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

2:35 PM | A 15-year-old youth was arrested after a weapons call at Elmira District Secondary School. Police responded when staff reported a physical altercation between students involving a firearm. Through the investigation, police determined a male victim was confronted after class by another male youth who allegedly brandished a firearm during the altercation. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. A 15-year-old male was charged with ‘point firearm,’ ‘assault with a weapon’ and ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.’ The firearm was determined to be a BB gun. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on February 4, 2022. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.