Guerrero, Jo-Ann

Passed away peacefully at her home in Elmira, surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 70 years. Beloved mother of Bill Guerrero and Diane Lachapelle of Ottawa, Maria-Elena Guerrero of Kitchener, Elizabeth Guerrero of Elmira, Christine Guerrero of Elmira, Angela Guerrero and Jeffrey Lewis of Atwood. Devoted Grandma of Everett Lewis. Will be missed by her younger siblings, Barbara Harnock, Frances and Dave Hatherton, James Becker and Linda Vanstone, Catherine Palach, Mary and Ron Donnelly. Will be remembered by Fulgencio Guerrero, many nieces, nephews and their families, and her wonderful friends. Predeceased by her parents William and Helen (Germann) Becker, and brother-in-law Randal Palach. Jo-Ann worked as both an RN and in management for over 35 years at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo, and will be missed by the staff and residents. She had a passion for gardening, sewing, the outdoors and above all, being a Grandma. Jo-Ann’s generosity, kindness and humour will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to SickKids, Amnesty International, or Covenant House would be appreciated; or plant something beautiful in Jo-Ann’s memory.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
