MONDAY: December 13, 2021 Case # 1792

OFFENCE : Theft over $5000 WA21279548

DATE: November 28, 2021

LOCATION: GLAMIS RD and ELGIN STREET, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Thefts of Trucks and Trailers in Cambridge

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate the theft of two transport trucks and trailers.

On November 28, 2021, police were contacted and received a report that the trucks and trailers were stolen from a business in the area of Glamis Road and Elgin Street in Cambridge.

The trucks were last seen in the area of Glamis Road, Elgin Street North, Avenue Road and Franklin Boulevard at approximately 4:20 am.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:



the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL