Bloomingdale W.I.

byDiane Strickler
December 13, 2021
1 minute read
The December meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, December 9th at the Bloomingdale United Church at 2 p.m. This meeting was more a social gathering. 

Christmas music played softly in the background as the History of Christmas was read. The tables were gaily decorated and the ladies were requested to bring their own drink and treat for this meeting.

The “Christmas Carol Chaos” was enjoyed as everyone tried to guess the proper Christmas song. 

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” was read.  This is from the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language from 21 September 1897.  The cost of the “12 Days of Christmas” were discussed from 2020 to this year. 

The life story of Robert May and how the story of “Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer” came to be. Many of the group shared their stories of their past Christmas.

  The afternoon closed with playing the Christmas Trivia game with 50 fun questions. 

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



