WRPS partner with OPP and MADD for impaired driving campaign

The Waterloo Regional Police Service, in partnership with MADD Canada and the Ontario Provincial Police, has launched an impaired driving campaign to encourage drivers to think twice before driving impaired.

The campaign, entitled If Kids Get it, Why Don’t You?, features five children providing their insight on impaired driving. The goal of the campaign is to show that even young children understand the dangers of driving impaired and, if they do, adults should as well, said police in a release.

“Driving impaired, whether from alcohol or drugs, is illegal and dangerous,” said Chief Bryan Larkin of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. “This campaign hopes to make motorists think about the consequences of impaired driving on themselves, their loved ones, and the entire community. Along with developing educational campaigns, we will be conducting RIDE programs throughout the holiday season to ensure our roads are kept safe.”

The WRPS festive RIDE program runs until January 3.

During the holiday season, police remind motorists to make plans to get home safely: arrange for a designated driver, order a taxi or ride-sharing service or take public transit.

NOVEMBER 25

5:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a residence on Schade Street in Monkton following a report of an assault. The investigation determined that one person had assaulted another, and caused mischief to the residence. The victim received minor injuries as a result. A 32-year-old West Perth man was charged with ‘assault’ and ‘mischief – destroys or damages property.’ The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

NOVEMBER 26

11:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer on general patrol on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East observed a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found to be travelling in excess of 54km/h over the speed limit. During the course of the investigation, the officer determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP operations centre for further testing. As result, a 48-year-old Perth East man was charged with ‘race a motor vehicle – excessive speed’ and ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80-plus).’ His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

NOVEMBER 30

7:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of alleged mischief to a vehicle at an address in New Hamburg – air was let out of the tires in an incident that had occurred several times previously. The latest incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Nov. 29 and the time of the report. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 2

8:34 AM | Police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Woolwich and Dolman streets in Breslau. A male allegedly threw a beverage on the victim and uttered a death threat. The victim did not suffer physical injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 66-year-old man was charged with ‘assault with a weapon’ and ‘uttering threats to cause death.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

DECEMBER 3

6:02 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer while travelling on Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township.

7:09 AM | Police received a report of a theft of a licence plate that occurred at a hotel in the area of Benjamin Road near St. Jacobs. While the vehicle was parked in the lot of the hotel, the rear plate was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 4

2:13 AM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of two suspicious individuals in Wilmot Township after responding to Waterloo and Arnold streets in New Hamburg for a report of a possible robbery at a business. During the incident, a male and a female entered the business where they are believed to have engaged in a verbal altercation. The female appeared to be demanding money from the male. The female then selected items from the store and left without paying. An employee called police to report the activity. The female was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Mercedes Benz C-class sedan. The male she was with was last seen leaving the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:02 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer while travelling on Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.

DECEMBER 6

8:28 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Crowsfoot Road, near Beitz Road in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control due to poor road conditions caused by the weather. There were no reported physical injuries and minor damage to the vehicle. No charges were laid by police.

8:51 PM | Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Manser Road near Schummer Line in Wellesley Township. The driver of a transport truck lost control due to poor weather and road conditions, causing the vehicle to spin and slide into a ditch. There were minor physical injuries reported by the driver. No charges were laid as a result of the investigation.