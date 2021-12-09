There’s no going back as we adjust to an endemic virus

On the road to normality, the Omicron variant appears to be little more than a fallen tree branch lying across the pavement.

While there was some initial fuss and the details are still being studied, there’s little political appetite for returning to lockdowns or restrictions of any kind. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is likely to become endemic, meaning it’s here to stay and we’ll have to work around it.

That means we may end up dealing with COVID-19 like we do with seasonal colds and flu. The jury is still out on an endemic path for the virus, one that sees it stick around rather than being eradicated, but experts are increasingly leaning in that direction. The optimistic view is that enough people will gain immune protection from vaccination and from natural infection such that there will be less transmission and much less hospitalization and death, even as the virus continues to circulate.

That doesn’t mean we do nothing now. Nor does it mean we end mask mandates and vaccination drives. With the latter, in fact, health experts note that increased vaccination rates could help reduce the number of variants while reducing the severity of infections, and cut down on hospitalization rates and fatalities.

When the disease shifts from pandemic to endemic, the health outcomes will be less severe, and we’ll be better able to manage and accept the lowered risks associated the virus. At that point, we can do away with most or all of the measures put in place more than a year and a half ago, with inoculation being our best line of defence.

That eventually supports measures such as this week’s announcement from Ottawa making vaccination mandatory in federally regulated workplaces. Mandatory vaccination requirements are already in place for the public sector, employees working in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors, and travelers on these modes of transportation. The new regulations would ensure that employees in all other federally regulated industries, such as road transportation, telecommunications, and banking, are also vaccinated.

Given the size of the workforce in question – an issue in and of itself – the measures could have an impact. There are approximately 18,500 employers in federally regulated industries, including federal Crown corporations, which together employ 955,000 people, about six per cent of all employees in Canada. When including the public federal service itself, those numbers increase to some 19,000 employers and 1.3 million employees (about 8.5 per cent of all employees in Canada).

We’ve also see mandatory vaccination policies in some sectors and among some employers, notably healthcare providers in Ontario, where the provincial government has opted against mandatory measures.

Those are important steps not only to stem the spread of the virus and resultant hospitalizations, but to provide the public with some confidence as we attempt to return to a life that resembles pre-pandemic times.

Confidence may not be as abundant as we’d like, but we’re starting to not only see a post-pandemic future, but to act as if that’s the case.

The Omicron scare was relatively short-lived, with much of the public reaction based on the potential (over)reaction of government officials rather than health concerns. Details are still forthcoming, but there don’t appear to be extraordinary impacts from the variant. Rather, we feared additional lockdowns or re-imposition of restrictions.

Not only is there little political will for that, pandemic fatigue means the public won’t buy in. Moreover, the economic situation makes regression a non-starter, as not only did governments overspend in reaction – the fallout of which has yet to occur – but the economy already has more than a few issues to overcome even at this point in the reopening.

Add in the fact that we’re well into the holiday season, and there’s no going back