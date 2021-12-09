The Christmas spending rush comes amidst growing amount of debt

Haven’t even started your Christmas shopping yet? Maybe you should just take a pass on it this year – or at least show some restraint – in recognition of the increasing number of warnings about consumer debt.

Retailers may not be amused by the thought, but they needn’t worry, as most of us aren’t paying attention. We continue to spend, spend, spend … on credit.

We’re maintaining our middle-class lifestyles mostly through debt. Easy credit and low interest rates have fueled the borrowing, but it’s our spending habits that have got the better of us: bigger homes, new cars, electronic toys and so on. Our wants are limitless. Our wallets, not so much.

Worse still, our real incomes and net worth are in decline, meaning we’re borrowing just to maintain the status quo.

More of us are getting caught between falling incomes and growing household debt, which reached an all-time high of $2.2 trillion as of the last quarter, an increase of 7.8 per cent over the same quarter last year. (The average consumer debt is $20,739, down 1.7 per cent from last year). Worse still, increasingly the borrowed money is being used to finance day-to-day expenses rather than consumer goodies.

Still, we’re OK with taking on more debt, both for mortgages and consumer spending.

On the housing front, record-low interest rates and strong housing market activity driven by a pandemic-fuelled demand for more space propelled residential mortgage debt growth during the first half of 2021 up to levels not seen in a decade, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)’s annual Residential Mortgage Industry report.

Meanwhile, the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index raises red flags about Canadians’ plans to borrow more – and in potentially riskier ways – to make ends meet or finance their purchasing habits over the next few months.

Six in ten (58 per cent) are at least somewhat likely to borrow more before the end of this year, including 37 per cent who say they are inclined to spend using a credit card that already carries a balance. ‘Buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) options, which have boomed alongside the spike in online shopping and financial instability caused by the pandemic, will likely be the method of payment for 22 per cent Canadians this fall. The same number are looking at purchase finance options, and 15 per cent say they are likely to apply for a new credit card. Moreover, one in ten (nine per cent) are considering a payday loan, according to the report.

Low interest rates have left Canadians feeling more comfortable increasing indebtedness, the study finds. Notably, half (49%) say that with interest rates so low, they are more relaxed about carrying debt than they usually are, up four points since last quarter. Moreover, 58 per cent say that low interest rates provide them with a good opportunity to buy things they might not otherwise be able to afford.

These changes come even as a large portion of the working population is living pay cheque to pay cheque, unable to save, and worried about their local economy. Working Canadians are barely making ends meet – about half report it would be difficult to meet their financial obligations if their pay cheque was delayed by even a week, for instance.

While pay has remained largely unchanged, employees’ spending and debt levels have affected their ability to save. According to surveys, some 40 per cent of employees say they spend all of or more than their net pay, and about half are able to save just five per cent or less of their earnings.

This state of affairs is no accident, nor is it the result of the financial crisis that began with the meltdowns of 2008, as the middle class has been under assault for more than three decades. The recession and “recovery” that followed collapse caused by the financial services industry is indicative of the trend: corporate profits and executive bonuses quickly bounced back, while unemployment remains high and those with jobs work longer and harder to tread water.

Corporations have been sitting on those profits, hording cash or speculating in the markets rather than investing in real economic activity that would create jobs and get the economy back on track.

Greater productivity and a concerted effort to seek customers in emerging markets would do wonders for the Canadian economy – and, ultimately, the global situation – if only firms would do something useful.

This would be good for Canadian companies and good for Canada – a virtuous circle of increased investment and increased productivity would increase the debt-carrying capacity of all, through higher wages, greater profits and higher government revenues.

That’s mostly wishful thinking, however, as governments have done nothing to encourage that kind of behaviour. Just the opposite, in fact, given the emphasis on corporate tax reductions, deregulation, mobile capital and a host of other measures that have reduced corporate accountability. Those who call for tax policies to prompt companies to spend accordingly – taxing at a much higher rate profits not put back into productive use, for instance – have been dismissed by the business lobby, which continues to exercise tremendous influence despite the self-made crises.

This kind of bad behaviour is nothing new. Look at the history of automation and productivity gains in industry. They were supposed to bring us a higher standard of living and more leisure time. Instead we got neither. In fact, just the opposite happened. Corporations did in fact make larger profits, but the money was shuffled into the hands of a few and into dubious financial transactions. At first, workers in Canada, the U.S. and other advanced economies were displaced by the productivity gains. Real wages fell as unemployment levels rose, putting more downward pressure on incomes due to the competitive job market. Later, of course, more of the jobs were transferred offshore to low-wage countries, a trend that continues today. The result? More profits, with almost all of the gains concentrated in a few hands.

Governments routinely aid and abet the shift. That the likes of the Bank of Canada and its European counterparts are making even low-key mention of the inequities means those who’ve created the lower standard of living are taking note of the social unrest that’s starting to bubble to the surface.

In an economy based on consumerism – a problem in its own right – debt-based spending is unsustainable, as is a shrinking middle class. In the short term, heading out to the mall with your shopping list provides an economic boost. In the long run, we may have to curb our enthusiasm … at least until the bills that will arrive in the New Year have been paid off.