Taking shelter from the … shame and embarrassment

I was raised Catholic, so confession is nothing new to me. Even so, there are things I would still hesitate to divulge within the confines of a confessional, partly because I would feel too much shame and embarrassment confessing them to a priest.

Fortunately, as regular readers of this column know, I have no shame or embarrassment when a deadline is looming.

So here is my confession. Sometimes after the first snowfall, my thoughts turn to making a snow shelter – and actually spending a night in one. And, I’m ashamed and embarrassed to say, this happens every year.

Ideally, that shelter would be an igloo. I’m talking about a perfectly circular one that is so beautiful it could be in an Inuit issue of Better Homes and Gardens.

What generally happens, however, is that I get to the part where the curvature of the wall starts to get severe. That’s when it invariably collapses and I say to myself, “On the other hand, a quinzhee would be nice too.”

If you are unfamiliar with a quinzhee, it is essentially just a big pile of snow that has settled enough so that you can dig a shelter inside of it. Quinzhee, I suspect, is an Inuit word for failed igloo.

Clearly, this fantasy of spending a night outside in a snow shelter is nothing to be proud of. I know this because of a conversation I had with my best friend Tom last year around this time when the mood struck.

Steve: Hey Tom. I’m thinking of doing a little winter camping.

Tom: Oh God, you’re not thinking of sleeping outside in a snow fort again, are you?

Steve: It’s a quinzhee, Tom.

Tom: Your igloo already collapsed?

(Long, awkward silence, in which I am embarrassed for myself, and Tom is embarrassed for me.)

Steve: Anyhoo….. I’m working on a quinzhee, and I am seriously considering sleeping in it tonight. The temperature is only supposed to go down to minus-10 with the wind chill.

Tom: Did you and Jenn have a really bad argument?

Steve: No. I just want to do this.

Tom: Apologize to her. Roses and a bottle of wine might also help.

Steve: It’s not like that. We’re getting along just fine. Heck, I even invited her to spend the night in my quinzhee with me.

Tom: Apologize to her. Roses and a bottle of wine might also help.

Steve: So, you think this is a bad idea?

Tom: You have a warm bed in your house, right? And a fully functional furnace?

Steve: Yes.

Tom: Is anyone daring you or paying you large sums of money to do this? Has some sadist kidnapped your kids and will only release them on this condition?

Steve: No.

Tom: Are you hearing little voices inside your head again?

Steve: No.

Tom: So, there is no logical reason for doing this?

Steve: I want to prove I can. I need to know in case I find myself in a survival situation where a quinzhee is required and an igloo is not.

Tom: The last time you did this, you snuck back in the house at 9 p.m.

Steve: I think I can do better this time.

Tom: I should hope so. You only entered your snow fort at 8:45 p.m.

Steve: It’s a quinzhee…

Tom:  Sure it is. So, to recap: you could sleep in a nice warm bed, or you could choose to sleep in a snow fort until just after 9 p.m. and sneak sheepishly into the house, half-frozen and embarrassed by your failure.

Steve:  There is no embarrassment in trying.

Tom: You are a grown man, wanting to sleep in a snow fort.

Of course, he’s wrong about that. It’s a quinzhee…

Author
Steve Galea
Steve Galea is best known as a humour columnist, but if it relates to hunting or fishing, he's serious about it. As upland game editor, he enjoys spending time in tangled places gunning for ruffed grouse and woodcock, especially in good company.
