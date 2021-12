Several ladies gathered together for a potluck and craft night on Wednesday, December 8th at 6 p.m. Thank you to the kindness of Brian Kurtz who offered and donated free of charge his facilities to the ladies. In this building, the ladies were set up in stations so they could be self-distancing.

The Potluck was delicious. Thank you to Fran Vegh for her wonderful Christmas ideas. It was so much fun. Thank you also to Jackie & Helen Peacock for decorating the building and making it very festive.