Martin, Esther (Bowman)
Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021 at the home of Allen Sauder, at the age of 86 years, 3 months and 5 days. Beloved wife of the late Reuben H. Martin (2005) for approximately 49 years. Mother of Hannah and Allen Sauder of RR 1, Waterloo, Lydian Martin of RR 1, Harriston, Martha and Angus Martin of RR 5, Lucknow, Melvin and Arlene Martin of RR 1, Linwood, Sidney and Anna Martin of RR 1, Harriston, Paul and Sarah Martin of RR 2, Desbarats, Katie Martin of RR 1, Waterloo, Nelson and Emma Martin of RR 2, Wallenstein, and Elvina Martin of RR 5, Lucknow. Survived by 30 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Sister of Minerva (Mrs. Urias) Martin, Elizabeth and Peter Matin, Lucinda (Mrs. Cleason) Brubacher, Edwin and Nancy Bowman, Alvin and Elmeda Bowman. Sister-in-law of Elam MJ Martin and Loretta Martin. Predeceased by her parents Cyrus and Hannah (Weber) Bowman, step-mother Salome (Martin) Bowman, one great-grandson, brother Ervin Bowman, eight brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law. Viewing was held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at 1172 New Jerusalem Rd., RR 1, Waterloo. A family service took place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.