Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Jordan, Emily-Jayne

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the age of 34. Cherished wife of Derek Jordan of Elmira. Loving mother of Nora and Henry. Will be greatly missed by her parents Paul and Janet Williamson, brothers John and Glenn, in-laws Murray and Denise Jordan, and her extended family and friends. Emily was the youth educator, secretary, and a proud member of the Elmira Legion Branch 469 for many years. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira. Masks are mandatory, proof of vaccination required. Emily’s family wishes to thank “Emm’s Army” for their outpouring of support. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Elmira Legion would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
