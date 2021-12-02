Shantz, Janis F. (nee Oehm)

In a sudden change of life’s path on Friday, November 26, 2021, Janis Shantz was called home through God’s grace. She was supported and much loved by her family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband John Shantz. Janis will be greatly missed by her daughters Allison (Chris Koebel) and April (Nevin Martin), grandchildren Justin and Ashley Koebel, and Shawn, Kara and Dylan Martin, best friend Norma (Norman Tetz) and longtime friends Ed and Jane Sporbeck and Gunner and Bonnie Hell. Dear sister-in-law of Katheryn Giffen (Shantz) and Susan Fife (Shantz). Janis’ family will receive relatives and friends from 3:30-4:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Those unable to attend may view Janis’ service via the live stream link. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Janis’ memorial and to RSVP.