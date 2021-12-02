Santa starts his busy stretch with events Saturday in Elmira and Heidelberg

As it’s that most wonderful time of year again, Santa Claus will be making his rounds across the region this month. While some parades or events will be smaller this year due to public health requirements, kids will still be able to drop their letters off and get a glimpse of their favourite man in red.

Right off the hop, his sleigh will be flying through Elmira, Heidelberg and New Dundee on Saturday.

“The Heidelberg Recreation Association is excited to have Santa and Mrs. Claus return to Heidelberg again this year,” said volunteer coordinator Julie Tribou. “It is really nice to be able to provide our community with the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus in a way that is safe for families during COVID.”

Parade-goers are expected to maintain physical distancing and wear masks in crowded spaces to keep everyone safe this holiday season.

“We encourage everyone to maintain distancing with people outside their households and to wear their masks when appropriate. We look forward to our second year of bringing this event to Heidelberg and hope that we can make this an annual event for our community.”

Santa’s elves in Heidelberg will be collecting non-perishables and cash donations for the Woolwich food bank. Children can bring letters for Santa, provided they put Santa’s address on the front of their envelope (Santa’s address: Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada).

Despite not running their parade last year due to the pandemic, the Elmira Kiwanis Club is excited to be bringing back the annual event. The Elmira parade starts at 10 a.m. December 4 from the corner of William and Arthur streets, making its way down Arthur, turning left on First Street, and ending at the Legion.

“We’ve got over three big bands; we have a bunch of dignitaries. In terms of floats, it’s just under 20. The fire department’s putting in some fire trucks. Of course, we have Santa Claus on a float at the end,” said Murray Haight, president of the Kiwanis Club of Elmira and co-chair of the Santa Claus parade.

“Because of the COVID protocols, we’re encouraging everyone to wear masks. This year, for the kids, the candy will be put in bags and given to them instead of tossed out like in previous years.”

Saint Nick will be dashing through Elmira for about an hour this Saturday, alongside his reindeer and elves.

“There’s not been a lot of activities that we could engage in – this is really one of the bigger opportunities I think, for the community to come out and celebrate, even though there are health concerns still occurring. It’s been a big challenge, but it’s been a lot of fun to put the thing together and to see so many of our members come out and participate in helping to organize it. Also, the generosity of the community because we do a bit of fundraising to help offset the costs. We’ve had great community involvement.”

See the full list below for a bevy Santa’s upcoming events. Dates and times are subject to change because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are reminded to follow public health guidelines while attending any of these events.

Elmira – Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Elmira will be lining the streets downtown to get a glimpse of the man in red as he makes his way from the downtown core to the cenotaph near Elmira District Secondary School, followed by other floats.

Heidelberg – Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4, Starts at 10 a.m.

Santa will be driving through the town starting at 10 a.m. starting on Venus Crescent moving on to Bavarian Drive and making his way to Arthur Road, on to Kressler Drive then ending on Venus Crescent where he started. It will be a smaller parade but the Heidelberg rec. association is excited to bring Santa Claus to the community this holiday season.

New Dundee– Reverse Santa Claus parade

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Optimist Club of New Dundee will be handing out special treats as Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children in the parking lot of the New Dundee Community Centre for this physically distanced reverse parade. Donations of non-perishable food items and toys will be collected for the Wilmot Family Resource Centre. Children are welcome to drop off their letters to Santa while coming by to see the famous couple.

Rockwood – Farmer’s Santa Claus Parade of Lights

Thursday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. next Thursday, the farmer’s parade will start north of the fire station, proceed to the intercession of main street and highway 7, then finally head north on 4 line.

Christmas Tyme in Wellesley

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

The parade starts at Wellesley Public School, turning left on Nafziger Road, left on Maple Leaf, and ending at the community centre. The evening will also feature a live nativity scene near the pond, the Tree of Lights and a holiday market set for Friday evening and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Town of St Clements Christmas parade

Saturday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Guelph – Sparkles in the Park

Dec. 16-31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Guelph opted out of a Santa Claus parade this year. Instead, Santa will be at the end of the Sparkles in the Park route in an enormous snow globe up until December 23 when he will head back to the North Pole to prep for Christmas.