Martin, Onias W.
November 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, in his 55th year. Beloved husband of Karen (Martin) Martin of RR 2, Wallenstein. Dear father of Marilyn at home, Leroy and Kristine of Elora, Kathryn, Steven, Fern, and Karen all at home. Leaves to mourn three grandchildren, Janelle, Jordan, and Sherlyn Martin. Survived by his step-mother Elvina Martin of Wallenstein, sisters Almeda (Mervin) Sauder of Linwood, Lucinda (Oscar) Weber of St. Clements, Nancy (Joseph) Martin of Ariss, Lovina (Joseph) Burkhart of Wallenstein, Lydia (David) Burkhart of Wallenstein, Mary (Philip) Wideman of Wallenstein, mother-in-law Verna Martin of St. Jacobs, brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis (Vera) Martin of St. Jacobs, Shirley (Paul) Martin of Elmira, Pauline (Amos) Martin of Ariss, Richard (Arlene) Martin of St. Jacobs, Florence (Vernal) Martin of Ayton, and Fern (Paul) Steckle of Kenabeek. Predeceased by his parents Eli G. and Louisa Martin, father-in-law Daniel Martin, and brother Enos in infancy. Visitation was held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the family home, 7349 Fourth Line, RR 2, Wallenstein. A family service took place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9 a.m., then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for public service and burial in the adjoining cemetery.