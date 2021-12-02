Martin, Levi G.
Passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his residence at the age of 77. Husband of Hannah (Horst) Martin. Father of Maryann Martin of Conestogo, Noah and Verna Martin of Mount Forest, Louisa Martin, Hettie Martin both of Waterloo, Susanna Martin, Eva Martin, Isaac, Cleason, and Elsie Martin all at home. Brother of Annie Martin, and brother-in-law of Amsey Horst, Hettie and Manassah Frey, Osiah and Lovina Horst, Barbara and Levi Weber, Lena and Melvin Martin, Angus and Louisa Horst, Elvina Brubacher, Lucinda and Ivan Weber, Esther and Silas Bowman. Predeceased by his parents Onias and Maryann (Gingrich) Martin, brother Cleason, sisters-in-law Minerva and Elizabeth Horst, and brother-in-law Elias Brubacher. Visitation took place on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 851 Sandy Hills Dr., Elmira. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the family home, then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.