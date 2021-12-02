Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Martin, Levi G.

Passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his residence at the age of 77. Husband of Hannah (Horst) Martin. Father of Maryann Martin of Conestogo, Noah and Verna Martin of Mount Forest, Louisa Martin, Hettie Martin both of Waterloo, Susanna Martin, Eva Martin, Isaac, Cleason, and Elsie Martin all at home. Brother of Annie Martin, and brother-in-law of Amsey Horst, Hettie and Manassah Frey, Osiah and Lovina Horst, Barbara and Levi Weber, Lena and Melvin Martin, Angus and Louisa Horst, Elvina Brubacher, Lucinda and Ivan Weber, Esther and Silas Bowman. Predeceased by his parents Onias and Maryann (Gingrich) Martin, brother Cleason, sisters-in-law Minerva and Elizabeth Horst, and brother-in-law Elias Brubacher. Visitation took place on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 851 Sandy Hills Dr., Elmira. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the family home, then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, Onias W.

Martin, Onias W. November 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, in his 55th year. Beloved husband of Karen…
December 1, 2021
Read the full story

Horst, Florence (Martin)

Horst, Florence (Martin) Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in her…
December 1, 2021
Read the full story

Haidysh, Victor R.

Haidysh, Victor R. Peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Pinehaven Long Term Care, Waterloo at…
December 1, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Elinor “Ely”

Martin, Elinor “Ely” Peacefully, while listening to Christmas carols, Elinor went home to be with her Lord and…
December 1, 2021
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0