Martin, Elinor “Ely”

Peacefully, while listening to Christmas carols, Elinor went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, November 29, 2021 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Ray Martin for 57 years. Loving mother of Kent (Carolyn) Martin, Krista (Leon) Frey, and Todd (Nikki) Martin. Adoring grandma to Cody (Chelsey) Martin, Ali Martin and Braiden Martin. Elinor will be missed by siblings Wayne (Sally) Martin, Audrey (Ken) Zehr, Pauline (Dave) Horsfall, Bill (Elaine) Pearce, as well as many nieces and nephews. Elinor is reunited in heaven with her parents Edgar and Edna Martin and her sister, June Pearce. Mom enjoyed touching the lives of others through her work at Red Cross Homemaking and “At the Crossroads” Restaurant. She loved catching up with others to see what was happening in their lives. She enjoyed life up until her last days when her journey with cancer took a surprising turn. She will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family interment will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery, followed by a public memorial service at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., at 11 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register for the visitation and/or funeral service. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person, and may be accessed on the tribute page of the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Elmira Mennonite Church would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home.