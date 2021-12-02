Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Haidysh, Victor R.

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Pinehaven Long Term Care, Waterloo at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Schultz) Haidysh (2014). Dear father of Heather Haidysh and the late Richard Haidysh (2017). Victor is lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Pat Haidysh and his nieces. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Valeria Haidysh and his brother Albin Haidysh. Victor worked in the mail department at the University of Waterloo for many years. At Victor’s request cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date by zoom. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Watchtower Bible or Tract Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

