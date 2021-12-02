Courtemanche, Wanda
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital one day short of her 83rd birthday. Beloved wife of David for 54 years. Dear mother of Scott and Lori Courtemanche, Rod and Deb Courtemanche, Michele and Scott McLean. Wanda “Grammy” will be greatly missed by all of her Grandchildren, Danielle Vines (Ryan Vines), Ali Courtemanche (Jordan Cannon), Jordan Courtemanche (D’Arcy Finnegan); Katie Kelly (Mike Kelly), Brittany O’Brien (Shane O’Brien); Gavin McLean and Kennedy McLean and by her great-granddaughter Harper Kelly. Sister of Bradley Buck. At Wanda’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Regional Cardiac Care Centre at St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.