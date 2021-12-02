Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brown, Mabel Isabella

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Brown (1992). Mother of the late Lynn (2011), Kevin and Marlene. Grandmother of Dale (Alice), Sandra (Brian), Kevin Jr. (Christina), Todd (Jessica), and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Nicholas, Riley, and Cameron; Keegan and Tanner. Mabel was very active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira and was the co-founder of the Lutheran Braille Workers of St. Paul’s. Predeceased by her parents Ezra and Isobel (Dietrich) Schellenberger, Bernice (Bill) Heinbuck, Viola (Murray) Hoffmeier, Howard (Gertrude) Schellenberger, and Lloyd (Hilda) Schellenberger. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral service will take place on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be maintained. Donations to Lutheran World Relief or Lutheran Braille Workers would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.


Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.

