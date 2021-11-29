Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Report of property damage in Cambridge

MONDAY:  November 29, 2021                        Case # 1790              

OFFENCE: Mischief to Property                      DATE:   October 19, 2021

LOCATION:  KING STREET EAST, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of property damage in Cambridge.

Sometime overnight between October 19, 2021, and October 20, 2021, a pharmacy in the area of King Street East in Cambridge had a rock thrown through the front window of the business.

Police are also investigating two other reports of property damage that occurred in the same area, sometime between October 12, 2021, and October 13, 2021.

Each incident is being investigated independently, however investigators are trying to determine if they are related.

Police are looking to identify and speak with an individual who was seen in the area at the time of each incident. The individual was seen riding a bicycle.

Previously reported incidents Occ: 21238039 & 21238071 (918)

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Observer Staff
