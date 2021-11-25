Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Wilken, Patricia “Pat” Anne
(nee Martin)


Peacefully passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 81 years. Lisa Wilken and Katrina Klicka, her daughter and granddaughter, were very much loved by Pat. Dear sister of Barb Stewart, JoAnn (Brian) Holzschuh, and Kathie (Hans) Vanderzand. Pat will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Anne (Conlin) Martin, as well as brothers Gerald, Jim, Bob, and Tom Martin, and sisters Grace Martin, infant sister Josephine and by Chuck Wilken, Karl Veiledal, Adrian Oberly. Pat spent her life in service to others, spending 20 years as an elementary school teacher, pioneering a holistic program for wellness and well-being in Jamaica, as well as studying many holistic perspectives. She continued her work as a Therapeutic Touch Practitioner for both humans and horses. Her life was full of adventure and courage overcoming many challenges. In retirement, Pat loved delivering flowers for Frey’s Flowers in Elmira. At Pat’s request cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Please register your attendance for the visitation and/or memorial service by calling the funeral home at 519-669-2207. Masks are mandatory, and physical distancing will be maintained. In Pat’s memory, donations to World Wildlife Fund would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
