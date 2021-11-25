Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
We think you’ll love this Hanukkah recipe a whole latke!

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, often in December. It remembers a story about a very important temple that had only enough oil to burn a menorah (a special lamp) for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights instead. That said, oil plays a very important role in this holiday’s history, so families that celebrate Hanukkah fry foods such as latkes in lots of oil.

Oven-Baked Latkes
Oven-Baked Latkes

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

12

Latkes

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil spray

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil

  • 1 1/4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled (if potatoes are too big to fit in feed tube, cut them in half)

  • 1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters

  • 1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 teaspoon salt

Directions

  • Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Pour oil onto the baking sheet and tip sheet until evenly coated.
  • Set the shredding disk in the food processor and lock the lid into place. Place the potatoes and onion in the feed tube to shred.
  • Transfer the vegetables to the center of a clean dish towel. Gather the ends of the towel together, twist tightly, and squeeze over the sink to drain as much liquid as possible from the vegetables.
  • Transfer the vegetables to a bowl. Add flour, egg and salt. Mix until well combined.
  • Use a 1/4-cup dry measuring cup to scoop and drop 12 mounds of potato mixture onto greased the baking sheet. Gently press each mound to flatten.
  • Bake latkes until bottoms are browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip latkes (oil will be hot). Bake until the second side is golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
  • Line a serving platter with paper towels. Transfer latkes to paper towels. Let latkes drain and cool for 5 minutes.
Author
Observer Staff
