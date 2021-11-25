Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Walter, William “Bill”

Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place Care Community on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the age of 88. Loving father of Beverly Walter, Dennis (Kelly) Walter, Douglas Walter (Naz Najafi), Bradley (Roxanne) Walter, and Tracey (Darren) Dobson. Husband of Dorothy Walter (nee Martin) for 16 years. Adoring grandpa to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by brothers-in-law Murray Campbell and Sam Darroch, and sister-in-law Marlene Burns. Predeceased by his first wife of 47 years, Betty Walter (2002); his parents Vincent and Catherine (Runstedler) Walter, brother Joe (June) Walter, and sisters Florence Cormier, Lorraine (Bob) Dietrich, Mary (Ed) Faulhafer, Theresa (Harold) Goodwin, Eleanor (Allen) Jantzi and Rita (Charlie) Pieper. Bill was a dedicated employee of Uniroyal Chemical for 44 years. He was also a longtime member of St. Teresa RC Church. Bill enjoyed cars, real estate, and always had a good story to tell. He will be dearly missed. Visitation took place on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, with interment to follow in Elmira Union Cemetery. Masks are mandatory and distancing will be maintained. Please call 519-669-2207 to register for the visitation and/or service. A special thank you to the team in ‘Pheasant Run’ at Barnswallow Place for their care, attention, and compassion. Donations in Bill’s memory to Alzheimer Society or St. Teresa of Avila RC Church would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

