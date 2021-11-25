Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Uttley, Rodney

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hospice Waterloo in his 75th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Lena (Metzger) Uttley for 52 years. Adored by his children Tamara and Mark Allan, Cindy and Don Brubacher, Holly and Adam Good; and by his grandchildren Justin, Susanna (Will Froggatt), Madeleine (Danny Bell), Eric; Daniel, Leland; Maggie, and Abbey. Dear brother of Carol Joy Purves, Sharon (Doug Ghent) and David Clemmer. Rod will be missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Bernadine Uttley, his foster parents Vernon and Mary Clemmer, and his brothers Wayne, Bob and Larry. Rod was committed, hardworking, took great pride in his work, and had a big heart. He worked hard, played hard and loved his family. He learned his work ethic growing up on the Clemmer farm by getting up early, helping with chores and caring for the animals he loved. Rod did everything well; whether as a mechanic or as an owner/operator truck driver. He will be missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Elmira Mennonite Church followed by interment in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be maintained. Please call the funeral home at
519-669-2207 to make a reservation for the visitation and/or the funeral service. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Rodney’s tribute page on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy donations to Woolwich Community Services or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
