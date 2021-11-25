The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board last week reached an agreement with the Waterloo Regional Police Senior Officers’ Association (SOA) on a five-year contract that extends to the end of 2024.

Running through Dec. 31, 2024, the deal provides for an average annual increase of 2.14 per cent, starting with a 2.5 per cent raise retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020 and 2.1 per cent for Jan. 1, 2021.

It also provides adjustments to member benefits that support and enhance member wellness; and the cessation of lifetime retiree benefits for all new hires and grandparenting for existing members.

“We are pleased to have reached a negotiated settlement that recognizes the dedication and professional service provided by members of the officers’ association,” said regional Chair Karen Redman in a release. “The five-year agreement focuses on enhanced member wellness and is in line with other police settlements that have been reached across Ontario. I want to thank members of the board and the association for their leadership and collaboration to advance a successful agreement, one that will position the service well as it moves forward in its commitment to modernizing policing in Waterloo Region.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is a civilian oversight body that governs the Waterloo Regional Police Service. Under the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act, the board is responsible for the provision of adequate and effective police services for the residents of the Region of Waterloo.

NOVEMBER 14

1:27 PM | Waterloo Regional Police charged a 34-year-old North Dumfries man in connection to a collision on Kossuth Road in Woolwich Township on Oct. 27. He was charged with multiple counts of ‘dangerous operation’ and ‘dangerous operation causing bodily harm.’ A 33-year-old North Dumfries female passenger was also charged with ‘failing to wear a seat belt properly.’ The investigation revealed that a white Ford Escape, driven by a 34-year-old male from Ayr, was travelling west on Kossuth Road when it crossed the center line and struck a black Toyota Corolla, driven by a 25-year-old Cambridge man travelling east on Kossuth Road. The 33-year-old female passenger inside the Ford Escape was extracted from the vehicle by first responders and was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The male driver sustained minor injuries. The 25-year-old male driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A young child was also treated at the scene for minor injuries. The female passenger in the front seat of the Toyota suffered severe injuries and was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Ambulance. The female passenger in the rear seat of the Toyota was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

NOVEMBER 16

2:40 PM | A two-vehicle collision brought Waterloo Regional Police to Church Street West and Country Club Estates Drive in Elmira. The investigation revealed that a black Hyundai operated by a 43-year-old woman was travelling west on Church Street when it collided with a grey Ford pickup truck was operated by 49-year-old man that was travelling north on Country Club Estates Drive. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending.

5:30 PM | Police responded to a collision in the area of Line 86 and Herrgott Road in Wellesley Township. A driver travelling east on Line 86 came to a stop for traffic congestion. A second vehicle was also travelling east and failed to stop for the stopped traffic and collided with the vehicle in front of them. A 51-year-old Wilmot Township man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

6:04 PM | A two-vehicle collision brought police to William Hastings Line and Manser Road in Wellesley Township. A vehicle was travelling north on William Hastings Line and stopped for a vehicle in front of them turning into a private driveway. A second vehicle was also travelling north on William Hastings Line and failed to stop and collided with the stopped motor vehicle. A 36-year-old Wellesley Township man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

NOVEMBER 17

3:00 AM | Wellington County OPP officers responded to an alarm call at a business located on Highway 6 near Marden Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Upon arrival officers observed the front door window to be smashed and partially open. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen. At approximately 3:02 a.m. officers received an alarm call from a second business located on Highway 6 just south of Marden Road. Officers attended the address and located an insecure door. The building was cleared and it is unknown at this time if anything was taken. OPP continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or on line at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

A two-vehicle collision Nov. 18 brought emergency crews to Line 86 and Northfield Drive east of Elmira. [Justine Fraser]

NOVEMBER 19

11:07 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage in the area of Church and Walker streets in Elmira. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Emergency crews responded to a three-car collision Nov. 19 at the intersection of Arthur Street and Oriole Parkway in Elmira. [Justine Fraser]

NOVEMBER 21

5:09 AM | Police received a report of a theft in the area of Farmers Market Road and King Street North near St. Jacobs. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:44 AM | Police received a report of theft from a vehicle in the area of Amberlea Court and Townsend Drive in Breslau. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.