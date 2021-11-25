A new mash-up for turkey dinner

Root Vegetable Mash
Ingredients
2 lb russet potato
2 lb sweet potato
1 lb celery root
500g shallots
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup cream
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
Salt
Pepper
Nutmeg
Directions
- Peel and cube potatoes and celery root and place in large pot.
- Cut celery root about 1/4 the size of potatoes, as it takes much longer to cook.
- Fill with plenty of water, bring to a boil, turn down to gentle simmer.
- Meanwhile peel shallots, cut in half and place on piece of tinfoil – drizzle with oil and wrap well with foil to seal.
- Place shallot pocket in 350F oven for about 15-20 minutes or until well softened.
- When potatoes are thoroughly cooked, drain well.
- Mash together with shallots, seasoning and additional ingredients.
Notes
- Works better to use mixer or hand beaters than to mash buy hand.