Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

A new mash-up for turkey dinner

byChef Duff
November 23, 2021
0 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe
Root Vegetable Mash
Pin
Print

Root Vegetable Mash

Recipe by Chef Duff

Ingredients

  • 2 lb russet potato

  • 2 lb sweet potato

  • 1 lb celery root

  • 500g shallots

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil

  • 1/2 cup butter

  • 1/2 cup cream

  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar

  • Salt

  • Pepper

  • Nutmeg

Directions

  • Peel and cube potatoes and celery root and place in large pot.
  • Cut celery root about 1/4 the size of potatoes, as it takes much longer to cook.
  • Fill with plenty of water, bring to a boil, turn down to gentle simmer.
  • Meanwhile peel shallots, cut in half and place on piece of tinfoil – drizzle with oil and wrap well with foil to seal.
  • Place shallot pocket in 350F oven for about 15-20 minutes or until well softened.
  • When potatoes are thoroughly cooked, drain well.
  • Mash together with shallots, seasoning and additional ingredients.

Notes

  • Works better to use mixer or hand beaters than to mash buy hand.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Chocolate and cheese for a change

 Nobody likes change. Even good change can be stressful. Although loose change is always a great thing to…
November 10, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0