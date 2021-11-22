Maryhill Historical Annual General Meeting

The 44th annual meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Sunday, November 21st from 2-4 p.m. This year again was held via virtual internet. Close to 30 people watched in their own living rooms, kitchens or various places in their own homes. The day started off nice by later the weather turned nasty with rain and wind making it not the best for driving which made it especially nice to take part via the internet.

This meeting was a basic business meeting with annual reports from the President, Secretary and Treasurer. The meeting began with a moment of Remembrance for our Departed members. Members Susan Motz and Fran Vegh were thanked for their many years of service as they retire. Congratulations to Ron Zinger who has accepted the position of Treasurer.

The 2022 Executive elected were: President – Linda Kennedy, Vice-President – George Isley, Secretary – Marg Drexler, Treasurer – Ron Zinger, Past President – Tom Schell. The Board of Directors elected are: Betty Hinschberger, Doug Keller, Carol Neumann, Ron Schmuck, Diane Strickler, Mary Ann Stroh, Frank Rider and Lee Ann Wetzel.

The New Executive will meet in the New Year to establish 2022 priorities.