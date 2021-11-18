Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Winfield, Reginald ‘Reg’

Peacefully passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 59. Beloved son of the late George and Marlene (Weber) Winfield. Loving brother of Rick and Julie Winfield of West Montrose and Deb and John Benham of Damascus. Also remembered by his nephews Jacob, Zack and Parker and by his aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to express a special heartfelt thank-you to Reg’s co-workers and employer of 32 years at Latem Industries. A family graveside service will be held at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. In Reg’s memory donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
