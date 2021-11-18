For more than 50 years, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Canine Unit handlers and canines have been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe. Between providing assistance for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence, Canine Unit canines took time to put their best paws forward for charity.

In the sixth annual OPP canine unit calendar, police dogs from across Ontario show off their specialized skills and day-to-day commitment to community safety.

Each month features a canine with a write-up identifying their specialty, their role and home location. For instance, two-year-old Conan of London shows off his search and rescue skills in June. In March’s photo, you will see our newest training course graduate, Felix from Norfolk, climbing aboard the hovering helicopter with his handler. See Duke, a Malinois Cross from North Bay, tracking in the thick snow in December’s photo.

All proceeds from the 2022 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $22,000 for those charities. Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop at www.oppshop.on.ca.

NOVEMBER 9

3:03 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at an address on Bluejay Road in Elmira. The vehicle had been entered sometime overnight and personal belongings were taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:08 PM | A collision brought police to Floradale Road in Woolwich Township where a vehicle towing oversized farm equipment was travelling north on Floradale Road over the center line and was subsequently struck by a vehicle travelling south. There were no injuries reported. A 50-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘fail to share half roadway – meeting vehicle.’

NOVEMBER 10

9:08 AM | Emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Herrgott Road in Wellesley Township. A vehicle travelling south on Herrgott Road failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle travelling east on Hessen Strasse. There were no injuries reported. A 36-year-old Millbank woman was charged with ‘disobey stop sign – fail to stop.’

5:37 PM | Police received a report of a collision involving a deer on Hutchison Road in Wellesley Townships.

NOVEMBER 11

8:08 PM | Police received another deer-strike call, this one at Sandy Hills and Northfield drives in Woolwich Township.

NOVEMER 12

5:58 AM | Another deer-related collision was reported to police, this one on Northfield Drive in Woolwich Townships.

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 6, near Wellington Road 22, south of Fergus. Initial reports indicated that a grey sedan had lost control and three peopled were seriously injured. Three occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.

NOVEMBER 13

5:55 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of break-in that had occurred at a business on King Street North in St. Jacobs. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

NOVEMBER 16

7:39 AM | Police were notified of a theft from a vehicle parked at Herrgott Road address in Wellesley Township. Sometime overnight, two vehicles were entered and personal belongings were taken. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.