Leader, Jim
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021 after a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Cathy (Cathrea) Leader for 42 years. Dear father of Andrew and Adrian. Loving grandfather of Carriann and Landreanna. Brother of Mary-ann and Oliver Gregory, Glen and Norma Leader. Jim will be missed by his nieces and nephews, and one great-niece Peyton. Jim worked at Uniroyal Laxess for 41 years. He was a very strong, determined, hardworking, and a very supportive father and grandfather. He loved cycling, reading, and music. Jim will be greatly missed. At Jim’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Jim’s memory, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.