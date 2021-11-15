The Meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League meeting was on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 in St. Boniface Church. Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6 p.m. with Father Grayson Hope. Mass intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

A monetary donation will be sent to the Catholic Missions.

The gift card fundraiser is going very well.

CORRESPONDENCE – Information was received from K-W Right to Life. Newsletters were received from the Comboni Missionaries. Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, Ray of Hope and Good Work News.

Thank you’s for the donations received were from Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, Ray of Hope, Catholic Youth Organization, Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice, & Carmel of St. Joseph.

Information materials were received from National Office, National Theme brochure and history book. Prayer cards “Catholic and Living It!” were received and these will be sent out later to all members.

Convenor Reports – Community Life & Communications – The Dedication of the new St. Boniface School in Breslau took place in September. The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society will take via ZOOM on Sunday, November 21st at 2 p.m.

A thank you will be published in the bulletin about the beautiful bibs that are given to the new children baptized in our parish. Both Heidi Wagner& Fran Vegh make these lovely remembrance items.

During the month of October 4 sympathy and 3 get well cards had been sent.

NEW BUSINESS

The December meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec 14th at 7:30 p.m. place to be determined.