Police continue to investigate a disturbance on Walter Street in Cambridge

MONDAY:  November 15, 2021                              Case # 1788              

OFFENCE: Assault with a weapon                   DATE:   October 24, 2021

LOCATION:  WALTER STREET, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a disturbance on Walter Street in Cambridge.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to an apartment building on Walter Street for reports of an injured female.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old old female with multiple stabs wounds to her leg. She was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    
    or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff
