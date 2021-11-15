MONDAY: November 15, 2021 Case # 1788

OFFENCE : Assault with a weapon DATE: October 24, 2021

LOCATION: WALTER STREET, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a disturbance on Walter Street in Cambridge.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to an apartment building on Walter Street for reports of an injured female.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old old female with multiple stabs wounds to her leg. She was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

