The November 11th meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held at 2 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church meeting room. The meeting always opens with the “Women’s Institute Ode” and “The Mary Stewart Collect”. A tribute was given for Irene Weber one of the founding members of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute who recently passed away. Sharon Agla gave a lovely tribute to Irene entitled “The 5th Season”.

Grace Alton read the life story of Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae and the story behind the wearing of the poppy. She closed her presentation with the reading of “In Flanders Fields”.

Members showed pictures, newspaper write-ups, letters, and told stories of family members or neighbours who fought in the wars or were in active duty here in Canada.

A large collection of items were collected and will be donated to the Sanguen Health Centre in Waterloo.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 9th at 2 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church meeting room as a social.