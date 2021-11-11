Martin, Willis B.
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s General Hospital and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in his 86th year. Loving husband of Elsie Martin for 62 years. Dear father of Lorraine (Dennis) Freeman of Elmira, Karen (Ray) Martin of Elmira, Curvin (Brenda) Martin of Ariss, Nevin (April) Martin of Elmira, Joyce (Marlin) Gingrich of Conn. Lovingly remembered by 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by siblings Marie and Melvin Brubacher, Walter and Florence Martin, Wayne and Doreen Martin, and his in-laws Oscar and Dorothy Martin, Mary Bauman, Clayton and Alice Metzger. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Alice Martin, son Marvin Martin (1988), and brother-in-law Mervin Bauman (2021). Visitation was held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at DM Horst Shop, 4921 Arthur St. N., RR 1, Elmira. A private family service took place at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home then North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and service by invitation.