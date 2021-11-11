Martin, Esthe
Peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Esther (Bowman) Martin of RR 2, West Montrose, at the age of 79. Wife of the late Daniel Martin for five years. Mother of Rebecca and Edwin Martin of St. Jacobs, Aden and Lydia Martin of Matheson, Alvin and Irene Martin of Matheson, Isaiah and Anna Martin of Englehart, Henry and Maryann Martin of Val Gagne, Oscar and Ruth Martin of West Montrose. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Paul and Adeline Martin of Matheson. Sister of Anson Bowman of Kitchener, Aden and Elsie Bowman of Listowel, Elmeda and Harvey Martin of Mount Forest, Erla (Mrs. Amsey) Martin of Mount Forest, Herman and Lovina Brubacher of West Montrose, Melinda and Onias Martin of West Montrose. Predeceased by her husband Daniel Martin (October 24, 2021), her parents Elam and Velina (Wideman) Bowman, her sisters Elizabeth (Mrs. Paul) Martin, Seleda (Mrs. Herman) Brubacher, brother-in-law Amsey Martin, daughter Hannah Martin, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter and Daniel’s first wife Lydia (Brubacher) Martin (2015). Viewing took place at the family home, 1230 Jigs Hollow Road, West Montrose, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. A family service was held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the home, followed by burial and public service in Winterbourne Mennonite Cemetery.