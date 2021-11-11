Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Martin, Esthe

Peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Esther (Bowman) Martin of RR 2, West Montrose, at the age of 79. Wife of the late Daniel Martin for five years. Mother of Rebecca and Edwin Martin of St. Jacobs, Aden and Lydia Martin of Matheson, Alvin and Irene Martin of Matheson, Isaiah and Anna Martin of Englehart, Henry and Maryann Martin of Val Gagne, Oscar and Ruth Martin of West Montrose. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Paul and Adeline Martin of Matheson. Sister of Anson Bowman of Kitchener, Aden and Elsie Bowman of Listowel, Elmeda and Harvey Martin of Mount Forest, Erla (Mrs. Amsey) Martin of Mount Forest, Herman and Lovina Brubacher of West Montrose, Melinda and Onias Martin of West Montrose. Predeceased by her husband Daniel Martin (October 24, 2021), her parents Elam and Velina (Wideman) Bowman, her sisters Elizabeth (Mrs. Paul) Martin, Seleda (Mrs. Herman) Brubacher, brother-in-law Amsey Martin, daughter Hannah Martin, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter and Daniel’s first wife Lydia (Brubacher) Martin (2015). Viewing took place at the family home, 1230 Jigs Hollow Road, West Montrose, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. A family service was held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the home, followed by burial and public service in Winterbourne Mennonite Cemetery.

Dreisinger Funeral Home Ltd.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, Willis B.

Martin, Willis B. Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s General Hospital and went to be with the Lord…
November 9, 2021
Read the full story

Thur, Ronald “Ron”

Thur, Ronald “Ron” After saying his goodbyes and surrounded by his family Ron passed away peacefully on Tuesday,…
November 8, 2021

Francis Jean Swartz

Francis Jean SwartzNovember 8, 1931 – October 18, 2021 Jean Swartz of Conestogo passed away peacefully at St.…
November 2, 2021

Weber, Clare Nelson

Weber, Clare NelsonOctober 18, 1944 – November 1, 2021 It is with great sadness that we announce the…
November 2, 2021
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0