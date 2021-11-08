MONDAY: November 8, 2021 Case # 1787

OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: October 23, 2021

LOCATION: VICTORIA ST. N AND LANCASTER ST. W, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a robbery in Kitchener.

On October 23, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., police responded to the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West for a report of a robbery at a gas station.

An unknown male entered the convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash and merchandise from the store clerk. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect has been described as male, white, six feet tall, wearing blue clothing and a black mask.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.

