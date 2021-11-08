Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a robbery in Kitchener

MONDAY:  November 8, 2021                                Case # 1787              

OFFENCE: Robbery                                                      DATE:   October 23, 2021

LOCATION:  VICTORIA ST. N AND LANCASTER ST. W, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a robbery in Kitchener.

On October 23, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., police responded to the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West for a report of a robbery at a gas station.

An unknown male entered the convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash and merchandise from the store clerk. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect has been described as male, white, six feet tall, wearing blue clothing and a black mask.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    
    or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff
