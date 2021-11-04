Weber, Clare Nelson

October 18, 1944 – November 1, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Clare at Grand River Hospital with his family by his side on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the age of 77. Clare is survived by his wife Linda, of 56 years. Dear Father of Heather Weber, Scott (Barb) Weber, Kathy (Mark) Brookes. Cherished Grandpa of Ashley (Justin) Pond, Briana (Noah) Ruppert, Jake Weber and Shannon Weber. Great Grandpa of Emma Pond. Clare will be missed by his siblings Marcy (Aki) Ninomiya, Brenda (Murray) Calder, Donna (Paul Tomlin) Weber, Susan (Bill) Schmitz, sisters-in-law Helen Weber, and Nancy (Steve) Heldman. Many nieces and nephews will miss his crazy antics and humour. Clare is predeceased by his parents Nelson and Lovina Weber, brother Robert, and niece Pamela Snyder. He built 2 successful businesses (Weber’s Fabricating and C-Max Fire Solutions) over 47 years & dedicated over 31 years in the Fire Service. He touched many lives with his sense of humour and wit and always had a good joke to tell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Lung Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Clare will be entrusted into the care of Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira where visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church in St. Jacobs. A private family gathering will take place at Memory Gardens, Breslau at a later date. Anyone wishing to attend visitation and/or funeral service, will be required to show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask.