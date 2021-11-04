Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Weber, Clare Nelson

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Weber, Clare Nelson
October 18, 1944 – November 1, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Clare at Grand River Hospital with his family by his side on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the age of 77. Clare is survived by his wife Linda, of 56 years. Dear Father of Heather Weber, Scott (Barb) Weber, Kathy (Mark) Brookes. Cherished Grandpa of Ashley (Justin) Pond, Briana (Noah) Ruppert, Jake Weber and Shannon Weber. Great Grandpa of Emma Pond. Clare will be missed by his siblings Marcy (Aki) Ninomiya, Brenda (Murray) Calder, Donna (Paul Tomlin) Weber, Susan (Bill) Schmitz, sisters-in-law Helen Weber, and Nancy (Steve) Heldman. Many nieces and nephews will miss his crazy antics and humour. Clare is predeceased by his parents Nelson and Lovina Weber, brother Robert, and niece Pamela Snyder. He built 2 successful businesses (Weber’s Fabricating and C-Max Fire Solutions) over 47 years & dedicated over 31 years in the Fire Service. He touched many lives with his sense of humour and wit and always had a good joke to tell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Lung Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Clare will be entrusted into the care of Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira where visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church in St. Jacobs. A private family gathering will take place at Memory Gardens, Breslau at a later date. Anyone wishing to attend visitation and/or funeral service, will be required to show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts

Francis Jean Swartz

Francis Jean SwartzNovember 8, 1931 – October 18, 2021 Jean Swartz of Conestogo passed away peacefully at St.…
November 2, 2021
Read the full story

Bearinger, Mrs. Noah (Elisabeth)

Bearinger, Mrs. Noah (Elisabeth) On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the home of Paul and Naomi Weber, Elisabeth…
November 2, 2021
Read the full story

Martin-Carman, Sherri Lynn

Martin-Carman, Sherri Lynn Passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the age of 51. Sherri found…
November 3, 2021
Read the full story

Weber, Gladys Irene (nee Dedels)

Weber, Gladys Irene (nee Dedels) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 98.…
October 26, 2021
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0