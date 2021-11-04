Judy (Ward) Lorenz
In loving memory of
a Dear Daughter, Sister and Mother
Judy (Ward) Lorenz
May 9, 1964 – Nov 4, 2016
If we could visit heaven
Even for a day,
Maybe for a moment,
The pain would go away,
We’d put our arms around you
And whisper words so true,
That living life without you,
Is the hardest thing to do
No matter how we spend our days,
No matter what we do,
No morning dawns or evening falls,
When we don’t think of you.
You have been gone now for 5 years,
but are so loved and missed
like the day you left
Mom, Dad, Tracy, Angie, Alicia and Heather