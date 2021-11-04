Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Judy (Ward) Lorenz

In loving memory of
a Dear Daughter, Sister and Mother
Judy (Ward) Lorenz
May 9, 1964 – Nov 4, 2016

If we could visit heaven
Even for a day,
Maybe for a moment,
The pain would go away,
We’d put our arms around you
And whisper words so true,
That living life without you,
Is the hardest thing to do
No matter how we spend our days,
No matter what we do,
No morning dawns or evening falls,
When we don’t think of you.
You have been gone now for 5 years,
but are so loved and missed
like the day you left

Mom, Dad, Tracy, Angie, Alicia and Heather

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Hilda (2020) and Edmund (2000) Cassel

In our hearts you hold a place,no one else can ever fill.The memories, jokes and stories arewarmly lingering…
October 28, 2021
Read the full story

Marie McCormick

Marie McCormick When God created MothersAll as lovely as can beHe made one extra specialAnd saved her just…
October 7, 2021
Read the full story

Lil Arndt

In memory ofLil Arndt Our mother, friend, co-conspirator, our rock! October 6, 2020 we had to say goodbye…
October 7, 2021
Read the full story

Robert (Rob) John Hallman

Robert (Rob) John Hallman In loving memory of my son Robert (Rob) John Hallman September 7, 1956-August 1,…
July 29, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0