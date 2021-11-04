It’s always a sure thing when you’re a doe magnet

Not all that long ago, people would often refer to a guy who seemed to have no problem attracting women as “a chick magnet.”

Those were simpler times.

Nevertheless, there was something about these guys (generally, their car, job, personality, family wealth, manners, genuine ability to communicate, style, education, interesting outlook on life, physique, ambition, athleticism, kindness and good looks) that, for some reason, drew interest from women.

It should come as no surprise that this was never the way anyone described me.

Probably because I have always been more of a doe magnet.

That’s not idle boasting either. This hunting season alone, my presence has drawn scores of does – big does, small does, and other antlerless deer of all orientations – to within easy bow range of my location. And, once again, no harm has come to any of them.

That’s because they have learned that the area around me is a safe space where we can all just be ourselves. To be completely honest, this is not due to any sentimentality or affection on my part. I have no special place in my heart for does or other antlerless deer. Venison from them is just as good as venison from a buck.

But to harvest a doe, you need an antlerless tag. And to have an antlerless tag you need to apply and be successful in the antlerless tag draw.

This year, I once again applied for a tag, and once again was unsuccessful in the draw.

That’s not uncommon for me. Heck, it’s getting to be part of my deer hunting tradition.

I haven’t had an antlerless tag since 2018.

And the does seem to know this too. Since that time, I have become somewhat of a cult favourite for does and other antlerless deer (anything with antlers under 70 mm is considered antlerless) in the area in which I hunt.

Lest you think I’m exaggerating, I had a doe bed down and eat acorns in our front yard, beside my garden shed for 15 minutes on opening day. Which is to say, she knew me well enough to know that, even if I did have an antlerless tag, I would never go near my garden shed.

That’s the kind of comfort level you get when you haven’t harmed a doe in more than four years.

Call me paranoid, but I’m also starting to wonder if the antlerless deer have someone on the inside rigging the draw system against me.

I’m guessing that when the does who go by my tree stand, finally notice me, then giggle and say, “Don’t worry, that’s just Steve. He’s harmless. He never has an antlerless tag. We make sure of that…”

The good news is those same does are often buck magnets – and I think they might be using me to do their dirty work. You see, I have taken a buck in every season I have not had an antlerless tag because of does. They always seem to draw bucks to me,

This makes me wonder what those bucks did to offend the matriarchy. I mean what’s the motive. It could be that they were disrespectful, unfaithful, annoying, unappreciative, or maybe just unwilling to go near the garden shed to get the rake or lawn mower.

I’m not sure what the reason is. But just to be safe, I’m buying Jenn flowers this week.