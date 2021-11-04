Elmira Farm equipment dealers merge

A longstanding relationship is now more formal as Case IH dealers Stoltz Sales & Service and Hub International Equipment Ltd. announced plans for a merger.

The deal takes effect December 1, with the new organization, to be named Equipment Ontario, offering dealerships in Elmira, Lindsay, Listowel, Mildmay, Port Perry and a future location in Simcoe County.

“We’ve worked together for many, many years, buying and selling each other’s equipment. We have a long relationship of 40 years together, working back and forth,” said Stoltz Sales & Service owner Marlin Stoltz of the relationship with Hub International.

Merger talks started the better part of a year ago, he added.

“Our two families each have over 40 years of dealership experience in the agricultural industry. With the need for new representation for the Case IH brand in Simcoe County, it seemed like a natural fit for our two organizations to merge and service this important agricultural community between us,” said Hub International owner Greg Snoddon.

Stoltz noted his company had been growing to service customers in that direction, while Hub had been expanding its coverage from the Port Perry and Lindsay areas.

Since the closing of a dealer in Barrie early this year, both operations had been working to provide service for the area.

“We’re growing through there anyway, so it just makes logical sense for us to cover the area together,” he said. “There is a vast green space between our two organizations that we’re both jointly covering, so it just makes sense that we cover it together.”

“It brings to two family-based organizations, and we want to keep that,” added Stoltz Sales & Service owner Carson Brown.

“It’s one of those 40-plus-year family business as well, very similar to us. They started with International Harvester – it was their main brand back when they started 40 years ago, as was ours, as well. So let’s say red tractors are in our blood.”

Local customers won’t see any changes in the day-to-operations of the business, said Stoltz.

“They’re still going to receive the great service that they always have – nothing will change on the local front,” said Stoltz, though there will be a wider range of inventory, for instance. “We’ll just have a broader access to used machinery.

“There’s an increase in our purchasing power – I guess that’s always why companies get together – but on the local front, you’re going to still experience the same people that know you by name, who are still here to serve you.”

Both Hub and Stoltz will continue to represent all existing brands, and current team members will remain in their roles. The company philosophy will remain ‘we are small enough to care, but large enough to service,’ he said.

“It’s all positive,” said Brown. “Agriculture is a great industry to be in, and with the last two years of uncertainty with COVID-19 all around us, one thing is for sure: food still has to be produced and it’s a great industry that pulls together to make things happen.

“It’s a great industry to be in supporting our customers and making sure they have what they need to be a portion of the food chain.”