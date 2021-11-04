Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Bearinger, Mrs. Noah (Elisabeth)

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the home of Paul and Naomi Weber, Elisabeth (Wideman) Bearinger passed away peacefully in her 99th year. Beloved mother of Anna and Abner Martin of Fordwich, Melvin and Katie Bearinger, Clayton and Ellen Bearinger all of Mount Forest, Edward and Hannah Bearinger, Minerva and Edwin Brubacher, Salema and Freeman Weber all of Wallenstein, Alice and Elmer Shantz of West Montrose, Naomi and Paul Weber of Elmira. Survived by 51 grandchildren, 199 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Amsey Bearinger, Salome Bauman and Minerva Wideman. Predeceased by her husband Noah (2008), her parents Menno and Elisabeth (Bowman) Wideman, one brother, five sisters (one in infancy), one granddaughter, and two great-grandsons. Friends called at the home of Edward and Hannah Bearinger, 7570 Line 86, Wallenstein, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. and on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. A private family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 then to Peel Mennonite Cemetery for burial and public service

Dreisinger Funeral Home

