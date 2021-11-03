Martin-Carman, Sherri Lynn

Passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the age of 51. Sherri found great joy in serving others through her job as a Chaplain at Tri-County Mennonite Homes (Nithview) and Trinity Village Care Centre, as well as lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She was an ordained Pastor through the Mennonite Church of Eastern Canada, and was well known by her various involvement in the organization. Sherri attended Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Indiana from 1996-1998 and participated in voluntary service in Indiana for a few years following. She enjoyed music, specifically playing piano and singing at her place of work, as well as at her church, Hawkesville Mennonite Church. In her spare time Sherri enjoyed scrapbooking, and greatly valued time spent with family and friends. Sherri will be missed by her loving husband James, of 18 years, along with her children, Justin Frayne and Caleb Martin-Carman, all of Elmira. She will be forever remembered by her mother Pauline Martin, her sister Tammy (Calvin) Shantz, and her nieces Erika (Marty) Metzger and Amber (Jacob) Vos. Sherri is predeceased by her father Allen Martin. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and from 12-4 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., RR 1, Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Floradale Mennonite Church. Please call the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207 to register for the service only. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. In Sherri’s memory, donations to MCC or Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS), Indiana would be appreciated.