All Souls Day

byDiane Strickler
November 3, 2021
1 minute read
It was a beautiful evening on Tuesday, November 2nd the feast of All Souls Day. Close to 75 people took part in the special Mass at 7 p.m.  This year is the 2nd year that a Mass was offered in Commemoration for All the Faithful Departed.  After this Mass parishioners with lighted candles sang the Litany of Saints as they proceeded to the “Old Walled Cemetery”.  Special prayers were said by Father Grayson Hope for our deceased in our parish and for all our deceased loved ones. 

On all Soul’s Day Nov 2nd the Church’s focus is on praying for the faithful departed throughout the month of November.  A “Book of Life” is placed at the side entrance of the church with people requested to email the names of their loved ones to the parish secretary who in turn will type them up and place their names in the book.

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
