MONDAY: November 1, 2021 Case # 1786

OFFENCE : Assault with a Weapon DATE: October 23, 2021

LOCATION: WEBER STREET E AND CAMERON STREET, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

On October 23, 2021 at approximately 10:55 p.m. a verbal altercation occurred between a male on an e-bike and a male carrying a backpack in the area of Cameron St and Weber St. E. in Kitchener. On the back of the e-bike was another person who was not involved.

The commotion alerted the victim who verbally intervened. The male on the e-bike walked towards the victim and stabbed the victim. The male then fled the area and was last seen travelling on Weber St. E. in eastbound direction.

Police are looking to speak to the male who was involved in the original verbal altercation as well as the passenger on the e-bike.

The suspect is described as being 5’8 to 5’10 inches tall, slender build, Caucasian wearing a helmet and a darker coloured camouflage jacket.

