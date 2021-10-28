Wideman, Nancy M.
June 16, 1942 – October 23, 2021
Peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in her 80th year. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Carl Wideman of 58 years. Loving mother to Gerald and Pauline Wideman, Miriam and Harold Martin, James and Marie Wideman, Gary and Shirley Wideman, Ruthann and James Weber, and Terry and Tina Wideman. Lovingly remembered by her 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by her siblings Florence and Dan Horst, Eileen Martin, Mary Ann Martin, Saloma Martin, Almeda and Leonard Martin, Ruth and Leonard Metzger, brothers and sisters-in-law Erla Bauman, Reta Martin, Clare and Beatrice Wideman, Verna Martin, Leonard and Sharon Wideman, Elmer and Margaret Wideman, Lester and Margaret Eby, and Merle and Ellen Wideman. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Nancy Martin, one great-granddaughter, brothers and sisters-in-law Delton Martin, Walter and Nancy Martin, Leonard Martin, Edward Martin, Stewart and Luella Martin, Oscar Martin, and Edmund Martin. Brothers-in-law Henry Bauman, Ira Martin, Daniel Martin, and Ray Wideman. The family received friends and relatives on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 12:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 6381 Wellington Road 11, Moorefield, ON. A private family service was held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. at West Montrose Meeting house, followed by burial and funeral service by invitation only. A special thank you to her doctors, nurses, and caregivers for their kind care and support during her illness.