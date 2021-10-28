Drivers urged to be mindful of deer on local roadways

The Ontario Provincial Police are seeing an increase in vehicle collisions and urging all motorists not to veer for deer, advising them to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

Deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise. Although there is often signage to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas. Deer don’t limit their activity on rural roads. The animals have been known to cross busy roadways as well, police said in a release.

Police offer these tips:

Look all around, not just straight ahead. Deer will often run across the road from ditches and protected areas such as stream corridors and woodlots.

Where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer

Deer can move across roads at any time of the day or year but anticipate higher deer movements in the fall and around sunrise & sunset.

Watch for glowing eyes of deer at night

Don’t veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.

Remove all distractions. Give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where deer might go.

Buckle up. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

OCTOBER 19

4:07 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Queen Street and Park Avenue East in Elmira. Police determined a Ford F150 pickup truck being driven by a 66-year-old Elmira man was travelling east on Park Avenue East when he failed to yield for a motorcycle travelling north on Queen Street. The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old male, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about the incident, is encouraged to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

OCTOBER 20

2:27 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a mailbox on Middlebrook Road in Woolwich Township. The theft is believed to have occurred on between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

OCTOBER 21

10:00 AM | Police responded to a report of an assault at a Joseph Street, Breslau address. Following an investigation, no criminal charges were pursued.

12:09 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Lobsinger Line and Anita Drive in St. Clements. A vehicle was travelling west on Lobsinger Line, left the roadway, and went into a ditch. A 20-year-old Wilmot Township man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

1:19 PM Police made an arrest in connection to a pair of break-ins and a collision in New Hamburg the previous day after responding to another collision in the township. Through investigation, police determined that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene of the collision and into a nearby residential area where they then attempted to enter vehicles and homes and stole another vehicle. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old male and a 33-year-old female, both from Stratford, were charged with several criminal charges, including two counts of theft motor vehicle, two counts of break and enter, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a vehicle while prohibited, possession of identity documents, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of suspected fentanyl. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

OCTOBER 22

12:24 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Duke Street and Church Street East in Elmira. Three vehicles were all travelling west on Church Street East and all had stopped as the first vehicle was making a left turn. A fourth vehicle was also travelling west on Church Street East and failed to stopped and caused a chain reaction collision. A 21-year-old Wellington County man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

A 21-year-old Wellington County man was charged after a chain-reaction collision that occured Oct. 22 on Church Street in front of Elmira’s Bolender Park. [Justine Fraser]

OCTOBER 23

8:15 AM | Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on Arthur Street South in Woolwich Township.

10:21 PM | A collision brought police to the area of Norte Dame Drive and Wilby Road in Wilmot Township. A 37-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘passing vehicle going in the same direction.’

OCTOBER 24

7:28 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on Weimar Line near Maplewood Road in Wellesley Township.

8:45 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a fatal collision in Woolwich Township after emergency services responded to the area of Line 86 and Sideroad 16 in Woolwich Township for a collision involving a vehicle and horse and buggy. A Honda Civic, operated by a 20-year-old male, was travelling east on Line 86 when it collided with the buggy. The two occupants in the buggy, a 76-year-old male and 79-year-old female from Waterloo Region were ejected. Both occupants were transported to a Guelph hospital. The 76-year-old man died as a result of his injuries. The woman was later transported via Ornge Air to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition. The driver and passenger in the Honda were uninjured. The horse was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 extension 8856. To submit anonymous tips, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

OCTOBER 25

11:10 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a business on Floradale Road in Woolwich Township. Sometime between Oct. 10 and the time of the report, unknown suspect(s) stole a large amount of property from the business. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

4:16 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Sandhills Road and Berletts Road in Wilmot Township. The vehicle was travelling north on Sandhills Road when the driver lost control, crossed the roadway, entered a field and flipped over. A 44-year-old Woolwich Township man was charged with ‘careless driving.’