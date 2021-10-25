Waterloo Regional Police Investigate Suspicious Fire in Kitchener

MONDAY: October 25, 2021 Case # 1785

OFFENCE : Suspicious Fire DATE: SEPT 20, 2021

LOCATION: LANSDOWNE AVE E AND WENTWORTH AVE, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire in Kitchener.

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., emergency services responded to the area of Lansdowne Avenue East and Wentworth Avenue for reports of a sewer fire.

Upon arrival, police located an active fire inside a storm drain. The fire was extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department. The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigation Unit.

