Waterloo Regional Police Investigate Suspicious Fire in Kitchener

MONDAY:  October 25, 2021                                  Case # 1785              

OFFENCE: Suspicious Fire                                    DATE:   SEPT 20, 2021

LOCATION:  LANSDOWNE AVE E AND WENTWORTH AVE, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire in Kitchener.

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., emergency services responded to the area of Lansdowne Avenue East and Wentworth Avenue for reports of a sewer fire.

Upon arrival, police located an active fire inside a storm drain. The fire was extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.   The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigation Unit.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

