Waterloo Regional Police lay 300 charges in Operation Impact

In conjunction with the Thanksgiving holiday, Waterloo Regional Police took part in Operation Impact, a national public awareness campaign to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world by promoting safe driving behaviours.

The campaign focused on driving behaviours that put road users at risk, including the fatal four offences, such as impaired driving by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seat belt compliance.

“It is disappointing to see that motorists continue to decide to drive while impaired,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “Road Safety is a top priority for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and our members remain committed to ensuring our roads are kept free from impaired drivers.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit and Neighbourhood Patrol members engaged with 580 motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.

OCTOBER 10

8:30 PM | Wellington County OPP investigated the driver of a motor vehicle on Highway 6 near Side Road 9 in Mapleton Township for a Highway Traffic Act violation (HTA). During the investigation, police determined that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired and they were placed under arrest. A 38-year-old Waterloo man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,’ ‘refusal/failure to comply with demand’ and ‘two counts of drive while prohibited.’ His licence was suspended for 90 days and his car impounded for a week. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on Nov. 12 to answer to the charges.

OCTOBER 12

12:00 AM | A Perth County OPP officer was on general patrol in the Township of Perth East when they conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. During the investigation, a roadside screening test was administered, leading to the driver’s arrest. A 25-year-old Stratford woman was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).’ Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her car impounded for a week. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charge.

OCTOBER 13

4:14 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage at a residence on Pheasant Drive in Elmira. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

2:31 PM | Police received a report of an unwanted person at a business on Industrial Drive in Elmira. The suspect caused property damage to the business prior to leaving. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

OCTOBER 15

5:04 PM | Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in the area of New Jerusalem Road and South Field Drive in Elmira. The driver of the vehicle was travelling east on New Jerusalem Road, lost control and entered the ditch. There were no physical injuries reported as result of the collision. A 19-year-old Kitchener man, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

7:03 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Shantz Station and Hopewell Creek roads north of Breslau. The driver of the vehicle was travelling south on Shantz Station Road and lost control, causing the vehicle to flip several times before landing in a ditch. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the collision. A 19-year old Woolwich Township man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

OCTOBER 17

2:21 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of vehicle theft in the area of Sawmill Road and St. Charles Street West in Bloomingdale. The investigation determined that the keys to the vehicle had been taken as a result of a break and enter. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

11:45 AM | A collision at Lobsinger Line and Kressler Roads brought police to Heidelberg. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

OCTOBER 18

2:35 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft on Woolwich Street North in Breslau. An unknown suspect stole a snowplough blade from a private driveway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

7:41 PM | Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at Sawmill Road and New Jerusalem Road near Conestogo. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Arthur Street and South Field Drive just before 8 a.m. Wednesday (October 20) morning after a car struck a pedestrian. [Joe Merlihan]