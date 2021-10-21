Province launches new QR code app for vaccine certification

An app called Verify Ontario launched last Friday, four days earlier than the scheduled date, along with an enhanced vaccine certificate that contains each individual’s QR code.

The free verification app gives businesses a chance to quickly scan a resident’s personal QR code to check their vaccination status while hiding many details to protect privacy.

“I want to thank every Ontarian for their patience and cooperation as we’ve implemented our proof of vaccination policy,” said Premier Doug Ford in a release October 15. “The enhanced vaccine certificates and Verify Ontario app will give our businesses further comfort in their ability to operate safely as we take further steps to protect people’s privacy. These certificates remain a key element of our plan to protect the gains we have made while avoiding future lockdowns.”

The Ontario-made app will check if the certificate is valid and whether or not the visitor can enter. It’s intended mainly for businesses, public facilities, social gatherings, or events so that operators can scan for full vaccinations prior to entry.

“We are making it simpler, faster and more convenient for Ontarians to show their proof of vaccination, allowing them to safely access businesses and other settings across the province. If you haven’t yet received your vaccine, please do so today,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott in the same release.

Businesses can go to their app store on their phones to download the Verify Ontario app for free. The app is quick to use and utilizes your device’s camera to scan a QR code either on paper or on a resident’s phone. Ontario residents can go to www.covid19.ontariohealth.ca to download their enhanced vaccine certificate containing a QR code. Vaccine certificates without a QR code will still be accepted with a valid photo ID.

“I think Ontario and the Waterloo Region has done really well in this fourth wave to date, but it isn’t over,” said the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, during the weekly pandemic briefing October 15. “We need to continue to be careful and cautious in terms of how we face the coming weeks and months – it’s very possible the Delta variant will spread more easily in indoor environments.”